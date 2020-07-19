Chamundi temple incurs Rs 8.36 cr loss in last three months

With the outbreak of Covid-19, which was followed by the lockdown and ban on the entry of devotees during the month of Ashada and Vardhanti festival, Sri Chamundehswari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill, has suffered a huge loss in the last three months.

According to sources, the temple suffered a loss of Rs 8.36 crore.

It has to be mentioned that following Covid-19, the temple remained closed during the lockdown and the number of devotees visiting the temple declined after the lockdown.

The authorities too decided to ban the entry of devotees during the month of Ashada and also on the weekends, to prevent the spread of pandemic.

As the number of devotees to the temple declined after the lockdown, the collection was very less compared to previous years. Lakhs of devotees used to visit the temple on Ashada Fridays, but this time, the district administration had banned the entry to devotees.