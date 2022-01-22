Change in safari timings from January 23 to February 1

Change in safari timings from January 23 to February 1

he safari at Veeranahosalli, Nanacchi Gate, Kakamanakote and Jungle lodge and resorts in the morning has been cancelled

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Jan 22 2022, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 05:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The safari timings for the tourists will be changed following the tiger census at Nagarahole Rajiv Gandhi National Park from January 23 to February 1, said Tiger Reserve Director Mahesh Kumar.

The safari at Veeranahosalli, Nanacchi Gate, Kakamanakote and Jungle lodge and resorts in the morning has been cancelled. There is no change in safari timings in the noon. No census will be held on Republic Day, wherein safari will be held in the morning and noon.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
tiger safari

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Design accident-free roads

Design accident-free roads

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

 