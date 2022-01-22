Change in safari timings from January 23 to February 1

The safari timings for the tourists will be changed following the tiger census at Nagarahole Rajiv Gandhi National Park from January 23 to February 1, said Tiger Reserve Director Mahesh Kumar.
The safari at Veeranahosalli, Nanacchi Gate, Kakamanakote and Jungle lodge and resorts in the morning has been cancelled. There is no change in safari timings in the noon. No census will be held on Republic Day, wherein safari will be held in the morning and noon.
