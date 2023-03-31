Channarayapatna: 4 injured in clash during Ram Navami procession

A clash between two communities broke out during Ram Navami procession, in Channarayapatna town, Hassan district, on Thursday night.

Two boys sustained stab injuries during the clashes and two others were said to be assaulted by a group.

The procession was being taken out as part of Ram Navami celebrations on Baguru Road in the town, when it was opposed by a group of youths from another faith.

They picked up a quarrel with those accompanying the procession and told them to conduct the festival and procession in their area.

While two people identified as Harsha and Murali were said to have received stab injuries, two others Chetan and Rakesh received injuries in stone pelting. They are being treated at the government hospital. People of both the communities have lodged complaints against each other. More details are awaited.