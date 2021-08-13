Charmadi Ghat: Light vehicle ban at night lifted

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS , Chikkamagaluru,
  • Aug 13 2021, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 15:21 ist
Charmadi Ghat. Credit: DH Photo

The restrictions on the movement of light vehicles on Charmadi Ghat in the night hours have been lifted. With this, the light vehicles can ply on the stretch of NH 173 at night. However, the restriction on the movement of heavy vehicles continues on Charmadi Ghat, Chikkamagaluru DC K N Ramesh said.

Following a minor landslide on the Charmadi Ghat stretch, the Deputy Commissioner had restricted the movement of light vehicles from July 23. Accordingly, KSRTC normal buses, six-wheel lorries were allowed to ply on the stretch from 6 am to 7 pm. With the lifting of restrictions, tempo, ambulances, cars, jeeps, vans and two-wheelers can ply on the stretch in the night as well.

Charmadi Ghat
Chikkamagaluru
light vehicles
Karnataka

