Charmadi Ghat: Light vehicle ban at night lifted

The ban on the movement of light vehicles on Charmadi Ghat during night hours has been lifted.

After the repair of the landslide-affected Charmadi Ghat stretch, the deputy commissioner had allowed the movement of light vehicles on the stretch only from 6 am to 6 pm from September 15. Now, the ban on the movement of light vehicles during night hours on the stretch has been removed.

Cars, jeeps, tempo, van, LCV (mini van), two-wheeler and ambulance are allowed to ply on the stretch. However, the speed limit should be restricted to 20kmph.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said the motorists should be careful while driving on the stretch. Clicking photographs and selfies on the Ghat stretch is banned. The movement of heavy vehicles are also banned, he added.