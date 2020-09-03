Chatrapati Shivaji Circle board installed in Peeranwadi

Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circle board installed at Peeranwadi in Belagavi

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Sep 03 2020, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 11:42 ist
Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circle board installed at Peeranwadi village in Belagavi taluk on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

Marathi speaking residents from Peeranwadi village in Belagavi taluk installed Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circle board at the village entrance on Thursday. Tensions rose in the village after statue of Sangolli Rayanna had been installed by Kannada activists overnight late last weekend.

As agreed during the meeting convened by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amar Kumar Pandey, Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath and other officials with Marathi speaking people and Kannada activists. The circle was named after Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name, statue of Sangolli Rayanna was retained and a board in Kannada and Marathi languages was installed. Zilla Panchayat member Ramesh Goral, local leaders Jyotiba Lohar, Sushant, Narayan and others were present.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Belagavi
sangolli rayanna statue
Karnataka

