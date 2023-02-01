Checks show misbranded protein powders in Karnataka gyms

Checks on protein powders given out at gyms in the state have shown that two-thirds of the samples were misbranded.

In September, FSSAI Karnataka had collected 81 samples from gyms across all districts. Of these, 54 were found to be misbranded, and another sample from Chikkamagaluru was found to be unsafe for consumption.

FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) had taken up the testing after Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced a drive against illegal sale of protein powders in gyms. Improper use of protein powder to gain muscle mass was said to have caused deaths or health issues among fitness enthusiasts.

‘Misbranding’ implies that the products were not labelled as per FSSAI standards. “For example, a product that claims to be organic, without organic certification. Or if it claims to be cholestrol-free but isn’t, or claims to be fortified with vitamins but does not specify to what extent. This also includes cases where details like use-by date or calories are not specified,” says Dr Harishwara, joint commissioner at FSSAI.

Of the 54 misbranding cases, the majority (17) were from Bengaluru. This corresponds with the high number of samples collected from Bengaluru as well. According to a department official, 27 samples were collected from Bengaluru since the district has a much higher number of gyms compared to others.

Bengaluru was followed by Udupi with five cases of misbranding, Mysuru with three, and Bagalkot with two cases. “Most other districts have one case each,” says the official.

Currently, designated officers who are the district heads at FSSAI, are taking action against manufacturers and sellers of the products. Misbranding can attract fines up to Rs 2 lakh. “For minor violations, the designated officer will levy a fine directly. For serious offences, they have the option to file a civil case with the Additional District Magistrate,” says Dr Harishwara.

A criminal case can be filed for samples found to be unsafe, which can attract fine up to Rs 5 lakh and imprisonment up to six months.

Manufacturers can also challenge the test findings and get their sample tested at Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru. CFTRI’s results will be considered final.