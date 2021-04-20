Chemical poured into drinking water tank

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Nanjangud (Mysuru dist),
  • Apr 20 2021, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 22:02 ist
DySP Govindaraju visited the water tank, where miscreants mixed chemicals, at Kurahatti village, Nanjangud taluk, on Tuesday. DH Photo

Miscreants allegedly mixed chemicals in a drinking water tank at Kurahatti village, Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district, on Monday.

The residents, who collected the water for use, observed chemical smell and immediately alerted others, against using the water.

This resulted in a tense situation in the village. It is alleged that miscreants might have climbed the ladder and mixed chemicals in the tank, during night time. The waterman released water on Monday, as usual. When the people observed the stench in water, they alerted the officials.

Panchayat Development Officer Vishwanath lodged a complaint with the rural police station. DySP Govindaraju visited the spot.

The residents were advised not to use the tank water till the tank was cleaned. Alternative arrangement was made to supply water.

Kurahatti village
Chemical
Water tank
Nanjanagud
Mysuru district

