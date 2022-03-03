Chhattisgarh woman dies in Dandeli bicycle mishap

Chhattisgarh woman dies in Dandeli bicycle mishap

She lost control of the bike at a downhill en route as it skidded off the road and crashed into a tree

DHNS
DHNS, Dandeli (Uttara Kannada),
  • Mar 03 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 23:35 ist
Devika Sanjay Vaswani. Credit: Special Arrangement

A 25-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh died on the spot after her cycle veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree near Beerampali in the taluk on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the accident occurred when Devika Sanjay Vaswani was riding her sports bicycle to Akoda from her Hidden Valley home stay at Beerampali. She lost control of the bike at a downhill en route as it skidded off the road and crashed into a tree. Devika suffered a grievous head injury and bled to death a while later.

The Dandeli Rural police have registered a case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Accident
Chhattisgarh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks

Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

 