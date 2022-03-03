Chhattisgarh woman dies in Dandeli bicycle mishap

A 25-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh died on the spot after her cycle veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree near Beerampali in the taluk on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the accident occurred when Devika Sanjay Vaswani was riding her sports bicycle to Akoda from her Hidden Valley home stay at Beerampali. She lost control of the bike at a downhill en route as it skidded off the road and crashed into a tree. Devika suffered a grievous head injury and bled to death a while later.

The Dandeli Rural police have registered a case.