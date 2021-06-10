Chikkaballapur gelatin blast: CID files chargesheet against 13

K'taka gelatin blast: CID files chargesheet against 13

Driver of the Tata Ace vehicle, in which the explosives were transported, has been made an eyewitness in the case

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkaballapur,
  • Jun 10 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 02:49 ist
The spot where gelatin sticks exploded killing 6-people at a quarry site at Hirenagaveli village, Chikkaballapur district. Credit: DH File Photo

The special investigation team of CID has framed criminal charges against 13 people, including quarry owners and managers in connection with Hirenagavalli gelatin blast case.

As many as six workers were killed when the gelatin sticks exploded at the Hirenagavalli quarry in Gudibande taluk on February 23.

In the 200-page chargesheet submitted to Chikkaballapur court, the SIT has named the six deceased workers, quarry owner G S Nagaraj, partners Raghavendra Reddy, Venkatshiv Reddy, Madhusudhan Reddy, manager Praveen Kumar and Imtiyaz of Devanahalli.

Driver of the Tata Ace vehicle, in which the explosives were transported, has been made an eyewitness in the case.

DySP Ravishankar told DH, "The CID-SIT team has submitted a 200-page chargesheet in the Hirenagavalli quarry blast case to the court. The SIT has obtained permission for further probe. The owner/partners of the quarry have been made key accused in the case."

Karnataka
Chikkaballapur
Gelatin Sticks
CID

