Chikkamagaluru: Former MLA and JD(S) leader to join Congress on January 15 in Bengaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jan 06 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 14:25 ist
Y S V Datta. Credit: DH Photo

Former MLA and JD(S) leader Y S V Datta has announced that he will join the Congress on January 15 in Bengaluru

"I am in constant touch with the people in Kadur. For the last one and a half years, many have asked me to join the Congress in the taluk. People are for historic and inevitable change here. I have decided to join the Congress without laying any conditions as per the wishes of my well -wishers and party workers who have been supporting me all these years," he told mediapersons.

"I had received a call from Congress leaders two days ago and had been asked to join the party on January 15 in the presence of KPCC President D K Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah and others. Many of my well -wishers and party workers will also join the Congress at a programme in Kadur. I had been working for a party JD(S) for the last 50 years. Now, inevitably, I am joining the Congress," he said.

MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna has asked me to remain in the party. "I am thankful for his gesture. But I am not in a position to be in the JD(S)," he said.

Y S V Datta
Congress 
JD(S)
Chikkamagaluru
Karnataka News
Karnataka

