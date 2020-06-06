Chikkamagaluru is now coronavirus free district

With the discharge of two more COVID-19 infected persons from a designated hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday, the district has no positive cases left now.

The district had registered 16 positive cases with the influx of stranded people from Maharashtra and Delhi. The district had not recorded any positive cases till May 22 and had remained a green zone till then. On Saturday, P 2765, a 28-year-old man and P 2766, a 38-year-old man were discharged, said DC Dr Bagadi Gautham.

Initially, the district had registered 18 positive cases. The re-test of throat swabs had confirmed that two including a PHC doctor in Mudigere were tested positive by mistake.

The DC said, "Though the district is COVID-19 free, we have to be attentive."

It may be recalled that nine COVID-19 infected persons had recovered and were discharged from hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Friday. The health officials visited their houses and offered flowers to instill confidence in them. The health officials had asked them to remain quarantined at home for seven days and consume nutritious food. They were also asked not to venture out of the house and maintain social distance.