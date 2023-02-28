Chikkamagaluru: Two labourers die of suffocation in Maliganadu cave

Two labourers allegedly died of suffocation inside a cave and another suffered injuries at Kalikatte Gudda in Maliganadu of Mudigere taluk on Monday.

The deceased, Vijay (28) and Sharath (25), both hailing from Tamil Nadu, worked at Anegundi Estate. The injured Govinda has been shifted to a hospital.

The bodies have been brought out of the cave and shifted to a mortuary.

The workers may have suffered and died after they found a honeycomb inside the cave and set fire to it. In the melee, they remained stuck inside the cave and could not come out of it, said the police.

However, locals suspect that they might have suffocated after entering the cave for allegedly poaching porcupines.