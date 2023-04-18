Child among 4 killed in car-SUV collision in Karnataka

Child among 4 killed in car-SUV collision on highway in coastal Karnataka

The car was heading towards the pilgrim town of Kukke Subrahmanya

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru (K'taka),
  • Apr 18 2023, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 18:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 Four persons, including a child, were killed and a few others injured in a head-on collision between a car and an SUV on a highway in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, police said.

The car was heading towards the pilgrim town of Kukke Subrahmanya, while the other vehicle was proceeding to Dharmasthala, another pilgrimage spot, when the accident took place in the afternoon near Nettana bridge on the Uppinangady-Subrahmanya state highway.

Two men, a woman and a child, who were in the car died in the accident, police said, adding that they are from Belur, while those in the SUV are from Hassan.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals. Both the vehicles have been badly mangled due to the impact of the collision.

Karnataka
Road accident
Accident
India News
Karnataka News

