Child labour survey to begin from November 1, says Udupi DC

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao said that survey of child labour will begin in the district from November 1.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the child labour project in district, he said that engaging children in work will hamper their growth and deprive them of education. Everybody should join hands with district administration in eradicating child labour from the society, he added.

The DC said, "There is a possibility of engaging children in hotels, restaurants, quarry, and crusher units. The survey should be conducted in all these places, and a comprehensive report should be submitted to the district administration by month-end."

"Children's gram sabha will be held in the month of November. The officials should create awareness on the ill effects of child labour system and also conduct rehabilitation programmes for the rescued child labourers," he instructed.

He stated that efforts should be put in to declare the district free of child labour.

Additional DC Sadashiva Prabhu, Zilla Parishad deputy secretary Kiran Fadnekar and others were present.

