Children fall ill after consuming folic acid tablets in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Savadatti,
  • Jul 25 2022, 23:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 23:35 ist
A total of 21 students from Government Higher Primary School at Basidoni village in Savadatti taluk fell ill after consuming folic acid tablets given in the school to overcome deficiency of iron on Monday.

About 239 students had midday meals in the school after which they were given folic acid tablets.

In the evening, a few students developed abdominal pain. As the pain became severe, 21 students were admitted in Taluk Hospital with help of ambulances.

Children were given medication and drip in the hospital. It wasn't known if the midday meals or folic acid tablets were responsible for their health condition.

Taluk Health Officer Dr Mahesh Chittargi said children would be kept under watch during the night. There was no need to panic as they were recovering.

Children who suffered health problems were from sixth and seventh standard.

Belagavi
Karnataka
children

