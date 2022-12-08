Children of ex-Devadasis need not write father's name: Karnataka government

The state government has decided to make it optional for the children of former Devadasis to name their fathers in educational and other application forms.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Women & Child Development Minister Halappa Achar and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Thursday. Representatives of several NGOs were also present.

Recently, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) had recommended necessary measures to do away with the father's name in application forms for the children of former Devadasis.

Both the ministers directed the Department of School Education & Literacy to issue an official circular making the father's name optional for such children.

Speaking to DH, KSCPCR chairperson said, "During our recent interaction with the children of former Devadasis, we realised that the dropout rate was high mainly because it was mandatory for them to name their fathers in admission forms."

The meeting also discussed about giving reservation for these children in hostel admissions and other educational benefits. The ministers assured of taking the issue to the Cabinet.

"It was also discussed to conduct a fresh survey of former Devadasis. During the previous survey conducted in the year 2007-08 several of them did not take part. We expressed the need for a fresh survey and the minister agreed for it," Gowda said.