Chinese national assaults Hampi guard

A Chinese national assaulted a guard at the Kamala Mahal at the UNESCO Heritage site Hampi and injured him on Sunday.

Police said that the attacker was identified as a Chinese national 'Dingai'. Police have taken him into custody.

Police said that N Dharmanna was the Archaeological Survey of India guard who was injured in the attack. He sustained bleeding injuries to the head. He is said to be recovering at a hospital.

A Hampi police officer said that Dharmanna tried to prevent the Chinese national who climbed atop Kamala Mahal and tried to take photos. A heated argument is said to have ensued between them at that point.

The Chinese snatched the rifle from Dharmanna's hand and allegedly attacked him.

On learning of the attack, other security guards rushed to the spot. The Chinese escaped and hid in a nearby hillock. The guards went in search of him and took him into custody. A case was registered against him at the Hampi police station.