Chitradurga AC grievously injured in road mishap

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 03 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 00:50 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Assistant Commissioner of Chitradurga sub-division V Prasanna has suffered grievous injuries after a two-wheeler hit him on Turuvanuru road on Monday morning. According to the police, the accident occurred when the officer and his wife were out on a morning walk. A two-wheeler rammed Prasanna from behind near the railway bridge. The impact of the crash was such that the officer fell down and sustained serious head injuries.

The assistant commissioner was rushed to Basaveshwara Medical College hospital, where he was administered first aid and shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. The Badawane police have registered a case.

