Chitradurga contaminated water: Death toll rises to 5

The death toll in the contaminated water case here rose to five with two more people dying on Friday, while a 23-year-old woman who had also fallen sick after consuming the water, had to undergo an abortion after her foetus died in the womb.

The district administration, however, put the toll at two, saying the cause of death of the three other people is yet to be ascertained.

Parvatamma (75), who had suffered a paralytic stroke earlier, died at home after undergoing treatment at a temporary hospital. Rudrappa (50), who had been battling for life after drinking contaminated water, died in Basaveshwara Medical College in the city.

The number of people undergoing treatment rose to 177. Around 3,675 people were living in the area. Contaminated water was supplied to three colonies with a population of 1,128 on rotation. Most residents are SCs/STs and are daily-wage workers. Around 40 school-going children are hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Lokayukta B S Patil has issued suo motu notice to seven officials, including the Urban Development Department Secretary, directing them to respond to it before August 24.

The officials, including municipal administration director, district health officer, city municipal council commissioner, assistant executive engineer, health officer and deputy commissioner have been directed to take steps to ensure that pure and safe drinking water is supplied to Kavadigarahatti.

They have also been directed share the details of officials responsible for the incident and compensation paid to the kin of the deceased. The Lokayukta also sought details on treatment provided and issued notices based on the special report submitted by Chitradurga Lokayukta superintendent of police.

In the notice, Lokayukta stated that the negligence of the officials concerned is evident in this case and people’s right to access to drinking water had been denied in clear violation of Article 21 of Constitution of India.

Following recommendations of the deputy commissioner, the Urban Development Department has suspended city muncipal council assistant executive engineer Manjunath R Giraddi and junior engineer S R Kiran Kumar.

In the order, it is said that the negligence of these officials in providing pure and safe water to the residents was evident.