Chitradurga: Couple, child killed in car-lorry collision

A couple and their four-year-old son were killed and two others suffered grievous injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary lorry near a petrol bunk on Monday morning.

The deceased are Jairam (28), his wife Sushila (26) and their son Akash. The couple’s 8-year-old daughter Karnsaran and their relative Rajaram have been admitted to Chitradurga district hospital.

The accident occurred when Jairam, a trader in Bengaluru, and his family was returning to Bengaluru from Rajasthan.

The Aimangala police have registered a case.