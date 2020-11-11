Chitradurga gets regional Covid-19 vaccine storage centre

Chitradurga, a major junction in Central Karnataka, has got the regional vaccine storage centre from where vaccines for various ailments would be transported to Davangere, Ballari, and Shivamogga districts which are well connected by road from the Fort City.

Sources in the District Health Department stated that the vaccine storage centre has been established in the District General Hospital in the city. Adequate vaccines for various diseases including Covid-19, when it arrives in India, would be stored here.

The Karnataka government chose Chitradurga for the establishment of the regional vaccine centre as it is in the centre for three districts - Davangere, Ballari, and Shivamogga. The regional vaccine centre has a capacity to store 25 to 30 lakh dosages of vaccine for various health-related issues. The Centre will transport vaccine to general hospitals of the three districts based on the indent given by respective district health officers.

Storing different vaccines

Speaking to DH, District Health Officer C L Palaksha said, the regional vaccine centre has a stock of different vaccines including Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG- for Tuberculosis), MR (measles, mumps, and rubella), pentavalent (multiple diseases) polio, and Japanese encephalitis (JE vaccine).

"We will also store Covid-19 vaccine provided it is discovered and distributed in India. But, this centre is not exclusively for Covid-19 vaccine. Different vaccines will be brought here from Bengaluru for storage, and they would be distributed to these three districts depending on the requirement," he noted.

'Data being collected'

Palaksha said, following the directions from the government, the data of Covid-19 frontline workers including doctors, nurses, accredited social health workers, civic workers, and police have been sent to the government.

They will be administered Covid-19 vaccine initially when it is available in India. So, the arrangements have been made to preserve it in the regional vaccine storage centre. The district has 403 private medical establishments, and 103 general hospitals including primary health centres, and community health centres, he added.

He said, a room in the District General Hospital had been renovated to store the vaccines.