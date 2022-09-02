Chitradurga tense as Murugha Mutt seer devotees gather near hospital, shout slogans in support

Chitradurga tense as seer devotees gather near hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Sep 02 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 14:40 ist
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharan. Credit: IANS Photo

The district hospital in Chitradurga witnessed a tense atmosphere when a group of devotees gathered in front of the hospital where Shivamurthy Murugha Sharan, who was arrested on charges of sexual assault, was admitted for treatment. They were shouting slogans in his support.

In the early hours of Friday, the seer was admitted to the district hospital after he complained of a health problem. As the information came to light, a large number of devotees gathered in front of the hospital.

Police brought the situation under control by dispersing the crowd.

District Superintendent of Police K Parashuram rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation. Additional District Superintendent of Police Kumaraswamy is at the spot.

