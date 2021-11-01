Chitradurga to host two-day Tribal Utsav from Nov 8

In a bid to preserve and promote tribal culture and traditions, a two-day state-level Tribal Utsav will be organised here from November 8, District Minister B Sriramulu said on Monday.
"The Utsav will be held on the premises of old government middle school. Several tribal communities from the state will showcase their handicrafts, delicacy and traditional medicine during the two-day event," Sriramulu informed reporters here.
State Tribal Research Institute, director, Dr Basavanagouda said, "Tribal recipes, including biriyani cooked in bamboo stems, will be introduced to the visitors. Also, dishes made of honey and sweet potatoes found in the wild will be among the main attractions at food stalls."
This apart, an art exhibition on the festivals of tribals and dance performances will be organised in the evening on both the days, he added.
