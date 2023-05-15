Chitradurga: Villagers refuse to pay power bill alleging Cong promise

A video showing residents of Jalikatte in Chitradurga taluk refusing to pay electricity bills on the ground that the Congress has come to power in the state, went viral in social media on Monday.

The Congress has promised 200 units of free power as part of its five guarantees. The video shows villagers categorically telling the power bill collector that they won't pay the bills henceforth. They are seen unwilling to hear the explanation by the bill collector.

Bescom Assistant Executive Engineer (Rural) Kiran Reddy said that the consumers will have to pay the bill till the government issues an order on free electricity.