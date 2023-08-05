C'durga water contamination: Relief cheques disbursed

Chitradurga water contamination: Relief cheques disbursed

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 05 2023, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 23:56 ist
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao distributed cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the five victims of water contamination in Chitradurga, on Saturday. 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed to investigate the incident and submit a report, and action would be taken based on this, Rao said. He added that health officials have been instructed to inspect and take action for any suspected case of contamination.

Rao visited the Chitradurga district hospital and ordered the suspension of district surgeon Dr Basavaraj, pending departmental inquiry.

According to the department, there were complaints against him on hospital facilities and maladministration. 

 

