Choultry owners face heat of Covid-19 second wave

With a surge in the second wave of Covid-19, choultry owners in Mysuru district, who had suffered huge loss last year, are under fear of a financial crisis again.

As the cases of Covid are increasing rapidly, a majority of marriage parties are cancelling wedding ceremonies, scheduled at choultries, and are performing in a simple manner at houses and temples. Nearly, 15 mini choultries have closed permanently, due to lockdown last year.

Satyanarayan, president, Mysuru Kalyana Mantapa Owners’ Association, said, “The district has over 85 choultries and 60 of them are within city limits. The owners suffered a loss as the entire industry came to standstill, last year, between March and June. However, business was returning to normal. Again, business is hit.”

He said that the government is imposing restrictions unscientifically. “As on Monday, only 50 persons are allowed to attend a wedding in choultry. It is impossible to perform marriage within this limit. Why will people come to a choultry, if it is limited for 50 persons?” he asked.

Satyanarayan said, “At least 40% occupancy must be allowed at choultries. The people are aware about the spread of the infection. Not many people attend functions now. We are ready to follow all norms, otherwise.”

He said, “March, April, May is the wedding season. Due to lockdown, business was adversely affected last year. This May, each choultry had eight to 10 marriage bookings. But, due to the outbreak of the second wave, all events are likely to be cancelled. It is difficult for the owners to manage the halls.”

Satyanarayan said, “Marriage parties are demanding their advance back. But, choultry owners have invested the amount or have used it for other purpose. Now, it is impossible to repay the advance amount. Besides, it is difficult for the people to perform marriages at the choultries under prevailing conditions.”

Satyanarayan said, “Choultry owners are under anxiety as they have to pay property tax of up to Rs 6 lakh every year to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and electricity bill to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) even though there will be no business.

“The owners have also invested crores of rupees on buildings and have to pay salaries of employees,” he added.