Choultry owners to be fined if Covid norms are violated: Naveen Raj Singh

District In-charge secretary Naveen Raj Singh directed the authorities to levy a fine on the choultry owners, if Covid norms are violated during wedding or other ceremony, on their premises.

Chairing a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here, on Thursday, he told the officials to issue notice to the owners of choultries and other community halls, to limit the number of guests to 200, to check the spread of Covid, which is said to be on its second wave.

He directed the officials to prevent gathering of people in the towns and to ensure social distancing.

“People should not visit public places, without wearing masks. All precautionary measures should be taken to prevent the second round of pandemic. The Police and Revenue department officials should join hands. Taluk hospitals should be upgraded to treat Covid patients. Assistant commissioners should ensure that the people visiting the court are subject to Covid tests,” Naveen Raj Singh said.

Covid vaccines may reach the district soon, and the authorities should make all arrangements to stock the medicines and streamline their distribution, he said.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish explained the measures taken to check the spread of Covid in the district. The officials have been directed to create awareness among the people not to attend functions in large numbers, and if the norms are violated, fine is imposed on choultry owners and family members of the wedding couple.

Zilla Panchayat CEO B A Paramesh, Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr B C Ravikumar and Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Sathish were present.