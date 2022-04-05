Church event cancelled after 'warning'

The two-day ‘Suvarthe Ujjheeva Mahasabhe’ organised by the King of Kings Church at the Valmiki Bhavan in the city, was cancelled on Tuesday, the second day of the event.

The King of Kings Church had booked the Bhavan for two hours on Monday and on Tuesday evening.

On Monday evening, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishat, Bajrang Dal and Shri Rama Sene visited the Bhavan and warned the organisers to cancel the event. However, the members relented after the organisers convinced them, but only after issuing them a warning to cancel the Tuesday event.

