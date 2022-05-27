CIBIL chairman, his friend set up fund in college for cops' children

In an expression of gratitude to his alma mater, an alumnus teamed up with his friend, to donate Rs 1 crore to St Aloysius College and facilitate free education for children of police personnel.

TransUnion CIBIL Chairman M V Nair (1971 batch) believes that education at St Aloysius College helped him develop his personality and rise to great heights. Thus, he has set up a fund in memory of his father M K R Nair, who had served as head constable in Mangaluru and had retired in 1980.

“The life of a constable was difficult in those days. With seven children to feed, I have seen my mother struggle to raise us. Even police quarters in police lane in Mangaluru was like a chawl where we used to interact with all," recollected Nair.

After 51 years of completing his graduation, he decided to help children of constabulary dreaming of higher education.

Nair contacted his close friend and former colleague at then Corporation Bank Venkat E S.

"He is presently head of Asia Treasury Product, Global Transaction Services, part of Global Banking & Markets (GBAM) at Bank of America in Singapore," said Nair.

"When I had raised the topic of setting up a trust catering to the educational needs of children of police personnel, Venkat promised to donate three times the amount contributed by my trust," Nair recollected.

Nair donated Rs 25 lakh and his friend Venkat donated Rs 75 lakh.

"Hence, under M V Nair and Venkat Endowment Fund at St Aloysius College, eight meritorious children of police personnel will get Rs 50,000 each year as an annual fee from the fund," sources told DH.

If there are more students, we will not hesitate to donate the additional required amount, added Nair.

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said, “Nair and Venkat had shown a wonderful gesture for a noble cause. Nair is closely associated with the police department as his father was a head constable. He is now carrying forward the legacy through this endowment fund.”

He urged students to give their best in every possible manner.

College principal Fr Dr Praveen Marts, rector of St Aloysius Institutions Rev Fr Melwin J Pinto, DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar were present.