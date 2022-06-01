CID police arrest three more in PSI exam rigging

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police on Wednesday arrested three aids of Rudragouda Patil (R D Patil), one of the key suspects nabbed in the PSI examination scam.

The arrested are Prakash Basavaraj Udagi, a resident of Jaawali (D) village in Aland taluk and son-in-law of Rudragouda Patil and Aslam Mujawar and Munaf Jamadar, the residents of Manur village in Afzalpur taluk.

The arrested trio reportedly got the question paper leaked and had supplied answers to the candidates. Alsam had allegedly threatened Dharwad-based social activist Ravishankar on Whatsapp to stay away from the developments unfolding in the PSI recruitment scam. Ravishankar had lodged a complaint in this regard at Vidyagiri police station in Dharwad.