CID probe ordered into death of Dalit leader in Karnataka

CID probe ordered into death of Dalit leader in K'taka

The body was buried at his native village of Kaniyoor after his organs were donated

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 07 2022, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 11:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka government has ordered a CID investigation into the death of Dalit activist P Deekaiah, official sources said.

Deekaiah was found unconscious with head injuries in his house in Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district on July 6, when other occupants were away. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru where he died on July 8. The body was buried at his native village of Kaniyoor after his organs were donated.

A complaint was later filed with the police by his family members, who suspected foul play behind the death.

A case was registered and the body was exhumed in the presence of Belthangady tahsildar on July 18.

The family members of Deekaiah later demanded a CID probe, blaming the police were not conducting the investigation in a proper manner.

The state government, in its order on November 4, has asked the Belthangady police to hand over the case file to the CID, sources said.

