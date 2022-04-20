CID still on the hunt for Divya Hagaragi, accused in PSI exam scam

CID still on the hunt for accused in PSI exam scam

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 20 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 16:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The CID police, probing the alleged irregularities in the police sub-inspector recruitment process, have so far been unable to locate Jnanjyothi English Medium School President Divya Hagaragi, the accused in the scam.

The manipulation of OMR sheets was allegedly made at the school's examination centre. School Headmaster Kashinath is also still at large.

After the alleged irregularities were confirmed, CID sleuths are believed to be figuring out the "kingpin" behind the scam.

Meanwhile, the Third Additional District and Sessions Court has remanded the accused in the scam to judicial custody till May 2. Accused Veeresh Nidagunda, Aruna Patil, K Praveen Kumar, Chetan Nandagaon (all candidates) and exam invigilators Suma, Siddamma and Savitri who are working as teachers in the school in question were produced before the court by the CID police as their custody came to an end on Wednesday.

The bail application moved by the accused will come up for a hearing on Thursday. Rajesh Hagaragi, the husband of Divya Hagaragi has already been remanded in judicial custody.

Kalaburagi
Karnataka

