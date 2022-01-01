CID to probe into police atrocities on Koraga community at Kota Thattu

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said he had handed over the case of police atrocities against Koraga community members during a pre-wedding Mehendi ritual at Kota Thattu village to the CID for investigation.

Speaking after visiting the victims at the colony, the home minister stated that he and the government are committed to protect the society's most vulnerable community.

He stated that he is ashamed of the incident, which has also tarnished the dedication of 1 lakh police officers who work around the clock to maintain law and order and peace in the society. The incident demonstrated how police can be ruthless in their treatment of innocent people.

The Minister said that he could never defend or support his department. "I have listened to the unfolding events that upheld the cruelty of police personnel who turned out to be thugs," he said.

The minister promised Rs 2 lakh each to the six families who had suffered at the hands of the police. As part of the immediate measures, these families were given Rs 50,000 each on the spot.

The minister described the incident as gruesome and claimed that the police went above and beyond their authority. "The incident has hurt me," and added that he has asked the DGP to take immediate action.

"The counter-complaint filed by the police constable was done on purpose. The complaint is pointless because the police officer was admitted to the hospital three days after the incident and registered the complaint. Anyone can see that the case is a hoax. He assured the community that the government is on their side and that the case will have no bearing on the people named in the counter-complaint," said the Minister.

Further, he said that the PSI was arrogant and didn't think it was necessary to notify the CPI, DySP, or SP before engaging in lathi charge. The action will be taken against the five constables who are currently in the process of being transferred. The police involved will have to pay, and the investigation itself is a severe punishment, said the Minister.

The minister later told reporters that the bridegroom and women in the families attending the function were assaulted. Such incidents will not be repeated in the future. The law is equal to all regardless of their status, caste, class, or religion. The government is committed to protect Dalits, the oppressed, and the destitute, he added.

