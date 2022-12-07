Circle Police Inspector, his wife killed in accident in Jewargi taluk

Sindagi Circle Police Inspector Ravi Ukkunda (43) and his wife Madhumati Ukkunda (40) were killed on the spot after a car in which they were travelling collided with the container truck at Nelogi cross in Jewargi taluk in the district on Wednesday.

The CPI was driving the car when the accident occurred. The victims were heading to Kalaburagi for treatment in a hospital.

Front portion of the car was damaged after the car hit the rear portion of the truck, according to the police.

Ukkunda, from Aralikatte village of Hirekerur taluk in Haveri district, joined the department in 2004.

He donated his one acre of farm land for the construction of a government school last year.

The victims are survived by two children Aryan (9) and Aditi (6).

A case has been registered at Nelogal police station.