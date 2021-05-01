Citizens, police turn Good Samaritans for elderly woman

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • May 01 2021, 21:22 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 21:34 ist
Health professionals examine Lalitha in Mysuru. Photo by special arrangement

Citizens, police, and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials played the role of Good Samaritans by rescuing a 70-year-old sick lone woman from a house in the city.

Lalitha of Ramakrishna Nagar was rescued from her house. Lalitha is unmarried and is suffering from health issues for the past one week. She was staying with her sister in Bengaluru and returned her home a few months ago.

Following the health issues, she was severely malnourished and dehydrated as she did not consume food.

According to the sources, Kiran Robert of Rotary Panchsheel, Mysuru, received the message about the woman and he visited the spot. Despite the pandemic, the members rescued her with the help of Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent of Police P V Sneha.

According to the sources, Robert approached Sneha, and the officer, with the support of the Police Control Room, arranged a health care facility for the woman. The woman was shifted to Vimala Terminal Care Home at Hinkal.

The MCC officials rushed to the spot and collected the samples for the Covid test. The SP spoke to MCC Health Officer Dr D G Nagaraju and he sent his team. As the health condition of the woman was poor, blood and other examination were conducted free of cost at the private diagnostic centre.

City-based DRM Hospital extended support with its ambulance and staff to shift the woman to the health care centre.

 

