City corporation wants Mysuru to be poster-free

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is all set to make Mysuru city posters-free. The authorities have warned of filing criminal cases against people defacing public places with posters and banners, under Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, in a communication, has warned of filing cases against persons defacing the city’s beauty, by putting up banners, flexes and posters on public properties. According to him, many organisations, political parties and volunteers post banners and buntings illegally.

"The MCC is trying hard to retain the ‘clean city’ tag. Thus, it has launched several initiatives and campaigns. Henceforth, the provisions of Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981, will be enforced effectively. As per the rule, the offence attracts imprisonment of six months or Rs 1,000 penalty, or both," he said.

The move is an effort to retain the ‘Cleanest City’ tag in Swachh Survekshan. Mysuru has emerged as India's 'cleanest medium city' in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan awards 2020. The city was awarded as India's Cleanest City in 2014 and 2015, the communication states.