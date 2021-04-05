Civic workers’ body seeks completion of Ambedkar Hall

Members of Safai Karmachari Kshemabhivrudhi Samithi (Civic Workers’ Welfare Committee) demanded that the works of the much-delayed Ambedkar Community Hall in Mysuru be handed over to them, for completion.

Addressing a media conference here, recently , president of the women’s wing of the committee Uma Dravidan urged the government to complete the works on a war-footing, as it is already very much delayed.

“The foundation stone for the huge auditorium, under construction at the junction of Dewan’s Road and Krishna Vilas Road in Devaraja Mohalla, was laid on May 4, 2012, at an estimated cost of Rs 14.6 crore. The works under the first phase are over and a proposal for the second phase, at an estimated cost of Rs 20.6 crore, is submitted to the government. However, the government nod is still awaited, raising suspicion on its completion,” she said.

“The government has been releasing funds for other works generously. But, why this kind of neglect for Ambedkar Bhavan? If the BJP government has basic self-respect, it should release funds immediately and complete the works,” she said.

“If the neglect and step-motherly attitude of the government continues, we will take to the streets and stage a protest demonstrations. If the government has no money, let it delegate the work to us. We will collect donations and complete the works, with the public support,” Uma said.

Committee honorary president M Nagaraju, president Shankar, vice-president Manjunath, general secretary Kishore Kumar and organising secretary Venkataramu were present.