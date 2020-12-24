Students of II PU, who are set to go back to college from January 1, will attend classes even on Sundays.

The department of pre-university education is planning to conduct classes for II PU students on Sundays too, so as to recover the academic days lost due to the pandemic and also to cover the portions.

According to the faculty in pre-university colleges, 70% of the academic days are already lost and they are left with 30% of the active academic days to complete the portions.

"There is no other option as the portions need to be covered keeping JEE, NEET and CET in mind, at least for science students," said a senior official from the department.

"For II PU, we used to have 150 academic days and 70% of it is already lost. Now, we need to cover the portions in the available days, which will be difficult. We demand that the department issue a fresh calendar for this year, along with details of the trimmed syllabus," teachers said.

"In the available academic days from January 1, we need to conduct classes, tests and preparatory exams," said a teacher with a government PU college in Malleswaram, Bengaluru.

The teachers said online teaching was not effective.

"As teachers we are not satisfied with online classes. So, how can we expect students to face the exams based on online classes?" another teacher said.