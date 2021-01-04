Clear unscientific road humps, DC tells officials

Deputy Commissioner R Girish directed the authorities concerned to repair the black spots (danger zones) on the national and state highways in the district, and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Speaking at the District Road Safety Committee meeting, here, he told the officials to remove the unscientific road humps at several spots on the highways in the district that are posing threat to the vehicle riders. Measures should be taken to control the speed of the vehicles and ensure safe traffic movement to prevent accidents, he said.

Caution boards should be erected near the danger zones and also road humps laid only at required places. The existing road humps should be painted white within 20 days, the DC said.

The officials should take precautionary methods to ensure that the school vehicles do not carry children above the permissible limits. The vehicles should be inspected and the violators should be fined. Pointing out several accidents involving goods vehicles carrying passengers, the DC said, "The companies should seek KSRTC bus facility from the industrial areas, for the safety of the workers. The officials should direct the respective authorities in this regard."

Regional Transport Officer K Ashok Kumar said, "As per the Supreme Court order, the goods vehicles that are ferrying passengers are recovered and the RC and driving licenses suspended."

District Road Safety Committe Labour officer M H Ramakrishna, PWD Engineer A Manjunath, Highway Authority representative Johnbaz were present.