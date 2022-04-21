Cleric held for 'instigating' mob in Hubballi

A cleric was arrested on Thursday in connection with the violence reported in the city recently over an alleged social media post hurting the sentiments of a community.
Waseem Pathan was picked up from Mumbai, where he was hiding, on Wednesday night and brought here this morning, police sources said.
Video footage purportedly showed Pathan standing on a police officer's jeep and addressing a crowd of people gathered outside the old Hubballi police station to protest against the alleged post, showing a saffron flag planted on a mosque, that surfaced on social media on Saturday night.
After the speech, the mob went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles and hurling stones at a nearby hospital and temple. After the police named him in the FIR, the cleric went into hiding and released a video on social media claiming that he was innocent.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels
DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans
'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol
Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture
DH Toon | Law steps up to halt bulldozers
Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation
Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis