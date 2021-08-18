Cloth merchant shot dead in Holalkere

DHNS
DHNS, Holalkere (Chitradurga district),
  • Aug 18 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 01:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A garment store owner was shot dead at point blank range by unidentified assailants in front of the shop in the town on Tuesday night.

Moolsingh, aged 29, was shot in the head while he was bsuy shutting the shop at 8.50 pm.

A native of Pali district in Rajasthan, Moolsingh had migrated to Ramgiri in the district a few years back. He was running two cloth shops - one each in Ramgiri and Holalkere. He used to look after the shop on Hosadurga road in Holalkere while his brother Shersingh ran the Ramgiri shop.

"My brother had no enemies. I don't know who is/are behind the murder," Shersingh, the victim's brother, said.

PI Raveesh said, "The CCTV footage is not clear. No clue has been found, so far. Also, the motive for the attack is not known."

Karnataka
Crime

