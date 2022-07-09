Cloudburst: Amarnath Yatris from Kalaburagi safe

A total of 11 devotees who were on a pilgrimage to Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir are safe after a cloudburst that took place there.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth V Gurukar said as many as nine devotees from Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk and two from Kalaburagi city were on a pilgrimage to Amarnath. They are safe and have taken shelter in a military camp. They will leave camp on July 15, he stated.

According to the district administration, Vaibhav Herur, Guru Kulkarni, Avinash, Ravi Kulkarni, Sudeep Kulkarni, Swarnapa Poojari, Sushant Deshmukh, Govardhan Joshi, Abhishek Joshi from Deveal Ganagapur and Vaijanath Ratagal and Praveen Bali from Kalaburagi had gone on Amarnath yatra.

Speaking to DH, Vaibhav Herur said cloudburst took place from a two-kilometre distance while returning from Amarnath and the water was flowing like a stream. The CRPF team arrived and informed us about our safety. "We are camping at a military camp near Kashmir and our train will leave Kashmir on July 15. We are safe", he told.

According to other sources, a 14-devotees' team led by Babalad mutt's pontiff Gurupadalinga Swamiji has gone to take darshan of Vaishanavadevi after visiting Amarnath. They are also safe.