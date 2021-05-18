Cloudy weather prevails over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Cloudy weather prevailed across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Tuesday. Mangaluru and surrounding areas experienced drizzle in the morning. The sky remained overcast.
According to IMD, Mangaluru and Udupi are likely to receive 5 mm to 15 mm rainfall. Rainfall in Chikkamagaluru district has finally stopped after two days. Rain water has also receded in Kodagu district.
As the sea is rough, fishermen have been advised not to venture out for fishing.
Efforts to salvage Tug Alliance
Efforts are on to salvage Tug Alliance, that had capsized off Kadipatna shore near Padubidri on May 15. Revenue Minister Ashoka, during his visit to Mangaluru on Monday, directed officials to salvage the tug as it was loaded with 20,000-litres of diesel.
Of the eight persons on board the tug, three swam to the shore using life jackets and the tube. Two bodies have been recovered. Three more on board — Pawan Chand, Ashfaq Ali and Mainuddin Sheikh are still missing. Efforts are on to trace them. The Tug Alliance was engaged by the MRPL for its SPM.
Revenue Minister Ashoka, in a meeting on Monday, has directed MRPL to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Israel continues to strike Gaza amid diplomatic efforts
Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?
Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken west coast
All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict
DH Toon | Posters critical of PM Modi kick up a row
Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global
Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office
Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret