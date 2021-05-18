Cloudy weather prevails over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

According to IMD, Mangaluru and Udupi are likely to receive 5 mm to 15 mm rainfall

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 18 2021, 12:31 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 12:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Cloudy weather prevailed across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Tuesday. Mangaluru and surrounding areas experienced drizzle in the morning. The sky remained overcast.

According to IMD, Mangaluru and Udupi are likely to receive 5 mm to 15 mm rainfall. Rainfall in Chikkamagaluru district has finally stopped after two days. Rain water has also receded in Kodagu district.

As the sea is rough, fishermen have been advised not to venture out for fishing.

Efforts to salvage Tug Alliance

Efforts are on to salvage Tug Alliance, that had capsized off Kadipatna shore near Padubidri on May 15. Revenue Minister Ashoka, during his visit to Mangaluru on Monday, directed officials to salvage the tug as it was loaded with 20,000-litres of diesel.

Of the eight persons on board the tug, three swam to the shore using life jackets and the tube. Two bodies have been recovered. Three more on board — Pawan Chand, Ashfaq Ali and Mainuddin Sheikh are still missing. Efforts are on to trace them. The Tug Alliance was engaged by the MRPL for its SPM.

Revenue Minister Ashoka, in a meeting on Monday, has directed MRPL to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

