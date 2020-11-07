CM B S Yediyurappa appeals for simple Deepavali with green crackers

CM BSY appeals for simple Deepavali with green crackers

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 07 2020, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 02:54 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday appealed to people to celebrate Deepavali in a simple manner with green crackers after announcing that the government would ban firecrackers due to Covid-19 pandemic.  

The decision to announce a ban on firecrackers was based on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Health & Family Welfare Department.

“We have discussed the issue of banning crackers during the Deepavali season and have decided to prohibit them. A government order will be issued shortly,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

The decision comes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Karnataka is the seventh Indian state to prohibit the use of crackers. States such as Rajasthan, Odisha, Sikkim, West Bengal, Delhi and Maharashtra have issued guidelines against bursting crackers keeping the  pandemic and pollution in mind.

Health & Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said cracker fumes have a negative impact on the health of especially those who have recently recovered from the Covid-19 infection.

