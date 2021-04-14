CM B S Yediyurappa campaigning in Belgaum due to fear of losing: Satish Jarkiholi

BSY campaigning in Belgaum fearing loss: Jarkiholi

Congress’ Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Satish Jarkiholi. Credit: DH Photo

KPCC Working President and Congress candidate for the by-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency Satish Jarkiholi said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been campaigning in the constituency repeatedly due to fear of BJP candidate Mangala Angadi losing.

Jarkiholi told reporters at Sambra village in Belagavi during the campaign that a good environment for himself and Congress has been prevailing in the constituency. BJP has been fearing that its candidate could suffer a setback, hence has roped in the chief minister for the campaign.

He said Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti-backed candidate in the fray would not have any impact on his prospects.

Arabhavi MLA Balchandra Jarkiholi campaigning for BJP was natural with him being associated with BJP. We have our own vote bank in the Arabhavi Assembly constituency, he stated.
Jarkiholi said that BJP will face the brunt of increasing prices of essential commodities and fuel in the by-election.

Regarding the statement by Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar that Satish Jarkiholi has never spoken in the Legislative Assembly, he said, there was no need in talking unnecessarily and only talks cannot be achievements. Shettar has three glasses of water to speak for three hours, but has not seen any office or solves grievances of people and thinks that making speeches were achievements.

