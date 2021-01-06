CM B S Yediyurappa lays foundation stone for Anubhav Mantap in Bidar

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday afternoon laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new Anubhav Mantap at a cost of Rs 500 crore at Basavakalyan in Bidar district.

Before laying the foundation stone, the chief minister took a sankalp (pledge) that the construction work should be completed in the next two years.

Speaking on the occasion, District In charge and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said an era of development began in Bidar district now and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will keep his words on the developmental works.