BSY lays foundation stone for Anubhav Mantap in Bidar

CM B S Yediyurappa lays foundation stone for Anubhav Mantap in Bidar

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Bidar,
  • Jan 06 2021, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 15:09 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurates a function organised to lay foundation stone for the construction of a new Anubhav Mantap in Basavakalyan in Bidar district on Wednesday. Credit: Information and Public Relation Department

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday afternoon laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new Anubhav Mantap at a cost of Rs 500 crore at Basavakalyan in Bidar district.

Before laying the foundation stone, the chief minister took a sankalp (pledge) that the construction work should be completed in the next two years. 

Speaking on the occasion, District In charge and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said an era of development began in Bidar district now and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will keep his words on the developmental works.

