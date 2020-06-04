CM B S Yediyurappa: List departments for Belagavi shift in one month

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday set a one-month deadline for authorities to identify Bengaluru-based government departments that can be shifted to the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

The Suvarna Soudha, which is a replica of Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha, was made ready in 2012 to bring the administration closer to North Karnataka amid concerns that the region felt alienated. However, the grand structure remains unused, except when the winter session of the legislature is held there. The government spends Rs 20 lakh a month for its upkeep.

Yediyurappa's directive during a PWD review meet comes at a time when several BJP MLAs from North Karnataka are unhappy with allocation for their constituencies.

Yediyurappa instructed officials to complete the construction of Shivamogga airport at Sogane within a year. He also asked officials to review identification of land for Vijayapura airport.

It was decided in the meeting to upgrade 1,650 km village roads as district roads and elevate 10,110 km district roads as state highways. Yediyurappa asked officers to use soil from lakes, ponds and riverbeds for the roads.