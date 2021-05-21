CM B S Yediyurappa, ministers in favour of extending lockdown: K Sudhakar

Health Minister K Sudhakar stated that many ministers are in favour of extending the Covid-19 lockdown in Karnataka and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is also thinking along the same lines.

Speaking to media persons, here on Friday, he said people of all age groups would be vaccinated against Covid-19 by December. "There is no dearth of oxygen in the state. Remdesivir drug is available in all the districts. Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda spoke to me and 10 lakh vials of Remdesivir had been sent to the state so far."

Referring to Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, he said the number of cases is coming down in the state's capital and other districts which had witnessed a surge in cases earlier. The positivity rate has come down from 47 per cent to 23 per cent.

He said it is not clear whether the lockdown is responsible for the decline in cases or people are following norms. "This would become clear in some days," he said.

He admitted that there is a shortage of medicine for 'black fungus' and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda is leaving no stone unturned to address the issue. Gowda has promised to supply the required medicine to the state after holding talks with many companies.

He said the government has appointed 2,150 doctors and 780 specialists and they would be given postings orders soon.