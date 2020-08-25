CM B S Yediyurappa to conduct aerial inspection of flood affected areas, review situation

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrived at Belagavi airport on Tuesday to review losses caused due to rains and flood-like situation in Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Gadag districts. He will also hold a review meeting regarding the losses caused and later conduct an aerial inspection of the places affected.

In the second half of the day, he will hold a review meeting regarding the losses suffered in Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Gadag districts. Elected representatives and officials will be present.

Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashok, Industries Minister Jagdish Shettar and other elected representatives and officials are present.